Insider Buying: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,842,495.44 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.22 per share, with a total value of $4,842,495.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,796,728.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 7,100 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.93 per share, with a total value of $517,803.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,789 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.82 per share, with a total value of $4,936,394.98.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 31,530 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -43.89 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUOL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

