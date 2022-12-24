Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Insider Acquires $8,377,500.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $8,377,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,460,206.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

PLAY opened at $34.99 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,316 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,318,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

