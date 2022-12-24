Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Insider Acquires $8,377,500.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $8,377,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,460,206.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %
PLAY opened at $34.99 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.83.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
