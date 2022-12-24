Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.59 on Friday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organovo (ONVO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.