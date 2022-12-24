Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.59 on Friday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading

