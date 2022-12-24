WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE WYY opened at $1.76 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.
WidePoint Company Profile
