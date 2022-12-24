Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Down 5.5 %

IMH opened at $0.15 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

