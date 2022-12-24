China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of CGA stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.75.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).
