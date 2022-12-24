Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Stock Performance
Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile
