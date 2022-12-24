China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.62. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

