Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.26 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.