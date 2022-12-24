Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Avalon stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.
