Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

