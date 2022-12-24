Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance
NYSE MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.
About Contango Oil & Gas
