Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.25. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

