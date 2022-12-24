Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

NYSE AP opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $52.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $99.65 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Ampco-Pittsburgh

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co acquired 551,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,982.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,291 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.