Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $0.14 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
