InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.16.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
