Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

