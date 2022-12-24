Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

