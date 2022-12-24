Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

