Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.08.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $65.18 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Edison International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 106.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,019,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.