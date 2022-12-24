Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $3.05 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $37.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.72.
About Flexible Solutions International
