Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Leju Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.