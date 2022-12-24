Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 64.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 64.63 ($0.79).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.78) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.01) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 73 ($0.89) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider Cathy Turner purchased 424,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($242,144.21). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($80,283.89). Also, insider Cathy Turner bought 424,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($242,144.21).

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 46.03 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 767.17. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.68).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

