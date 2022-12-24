Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives $15.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 25.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

