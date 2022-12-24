Brokerages Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Target Price at $13.46

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,269,000 after buying an additional 1,820,736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,149,000 after buying an additional 5,232,371 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DB stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.