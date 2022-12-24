MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $240.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.00.

MDB stock opened at $197.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average of $240.61. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $570.58.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,846 shares of company stock worth $11,956,703. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

