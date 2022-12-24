Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $71.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

