Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $48.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Cowen began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Xencor Stock Performance

Xencor stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xencor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xencor by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 348.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at $6,267,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

