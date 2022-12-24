Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $41.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

