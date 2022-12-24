Brokerages Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Target Price at $42.00

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

NRG Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $835,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $325,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

