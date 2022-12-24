Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $47.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 593,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 26.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.