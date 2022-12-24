Truist Financial Boosts Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $45.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOCS. TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.
Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62.
Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
