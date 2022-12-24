Truist Financial Boosts Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $45.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOCS. TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

