Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

EMBC opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. Embecta has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,911,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,114,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,598,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,545,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

