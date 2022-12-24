Truist Financial Raises AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $52.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.56. AAR has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AAR will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,572. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after buying an additional 305,785 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AAR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of AAR by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

