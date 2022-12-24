Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT at $124.58

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.52.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.