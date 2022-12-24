Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.06. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

