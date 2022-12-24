Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Path has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
