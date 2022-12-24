CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

