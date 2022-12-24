Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group increased their target price on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CIVB opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.80. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.