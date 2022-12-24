StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.0 %

BBGI opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.