Under Armour Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,968 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 56% compared to the average daily volume of 7,028 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,390,000 after acquiring an additional 511,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 95.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Under Armour Price Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.