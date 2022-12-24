Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.26. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

