Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.37.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.