Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

