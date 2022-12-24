Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.45 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,703,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

