AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of 150.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
