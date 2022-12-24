AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of 150.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in AstroNova by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.