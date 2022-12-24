ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.52.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
