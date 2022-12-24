Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

