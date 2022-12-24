Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SON. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.17.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.