TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.49. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

